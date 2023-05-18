Volleyball: KPA bow out as Pipeline, KCB soldier on

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) crashed out of the ongoing African Men's Clubs Championship following a 3-1 (27-25,21-25,18-25,22-25) loss to Port Douala of Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening in Tunisia.

Port Doula once again denied the Kenyan club a place in the semi-finals having beaten them at the same stage last year in Tunisia.

Kenya's only representatives at the men's event will now play in the classification matches and will hope to maintain fifth place they achieved in the last two editions.

Meanwhile, women defending champions KCB and Kenya Pipeline won their Round of 16 matches on Thursday to book a place in the quarter-finals in Hammamet.

Kenyan champions Pipeline thrashed Diofior of Senegal 3-0 (25-17,25-12,25-16) while KCB were too good for National Customs Service of Nigeria defeating them 3-0 (25-14,25-12, 25-15) in another knock-out clash.

Prior to the Round of 16 matches, Pipeline and their local rivals KCB had topped their respective pools unbeaten with nine points each.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said they want to go all the way to the final.

"The round of 16 is tricky but I'm happy we overcame them. This is a stage where the team that had been knocked out is given a second chance in that they have nothing to lose. They were just enjoying the match but at the same time earning scores. But just as we had no idea of our opponents in the round of 16, we have no idea of our competitors in the quarter-finals, but one thing I know is that we will handle them," said Gitau.

"Our focus now shifts to the quarter-finals then semi-finals and to the finals because that's what we intend to do, play in the final. The team has embraced teamwork, something that is working for us," he added.

Experienced middle blocker Triza Atuka said the players understand their homework.