Malkia Strikers ‘no whipping girls any more’

Agripina Kundu

Malkia Strikers’ Agripina Kundu (left) receiving the ball during training in Kurume City on July 13, 2021 as teammates Gladys Ekaru (right) and Noel Murambi provide cover. 

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya national women’s volleyball team coaches believe this time round things will be different and Kenya will claim an upset or two at the Olympic Games
  • Like stealth bombers on a mission, the Malkia Strikers are on the prowl and won’t hesitate picking the low-hanging fruits
  • On Wednesday, Malkia Strikers had a feel of the tournament venue, Tokyo’s spanking new Ariake Arena

In Tokyo

