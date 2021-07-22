Breath of fresh air for unchained Lionesses

Members of the national women’s rugby team train in Tokyo under strength and conditioning coach Samuel Kimotho

Members of the national women’s rugby team train in Tokyo under strength and conditioning coach Samuel Kimotho and team manager Camilyne Oyuayo on July 22, 2021. The players have been in quarantine.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The six players and two officials had been restricted to their hotel rooms for 10 days so far after a Covid-19 case was reported on their flight into Tokyo from Doha
  • The Lionesses complete the 14-day period next week, just in time for their opening match of the Olympic rugby tournament
  • The rest of the Lionesses squad has been training at Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics camp in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, connecting with their quarantined teammates via Zoom

In Tokyo

