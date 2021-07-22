Blow to Team Kenya as Kamworor ruled out of Tokyo Olympics

Geoffrey Kamworor.

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport understands that the 29-year-old former New York Marathon champion has already undergone tests at St Lukes Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret with the results effectively locking him out of the Tokyo Games.

Team Kenya camp was on Thursday hit by a major blow after 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor was ruled out of Tokyo Olympics with an injury.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.