KVF names squads for East African Community Games

Outside hitter Sarah Namisi, libero Lincy Jeruto and opposite pair Pauline Ito and Mercy Iminza have received their first national team call.

They are included in the provisional 20-strong Kenya women’s quad for next month's East African Community Games volleyball tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi released the men’s and women’s' squads after the completion of the National Heroes Tournament at the Koitalel Samoei University in Nandi County Sunday. KCB won the women’s category.

In the men’s provisional squad, Kenya Defence Forces outside hitter Moses Macharia and General Service Unit libero Hudson Kipchumba are the only new player in the squad.

The teams will begin residential training on November 14 in preparation for the December 12-22 event in Kigali.

Namisi and Iminza, plays for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the local league,Jeruto for KCB and Ito for Kenya Prisons. The women’s team will be under veteran coach Japtheth Munala.

As expected regulars Mercy Moim and Leonida Kasaya as well as hard hitting Juliana Namutira and Jemimah Siang'u were included in the team together with Pamela Masaisai and Pamela Adhiambo.

Masaisai of Kenya Prisons and Adhiambo from Kenya Pipeline were overlooked during the Olympic qualifiers.

Iminza and Ito, on the other hand, are expected to fill the gap left by Sharon Chepchumba who is away in Greece with PAOK Thessaloniki.

Iminza and Ito will jostle for two slots up for grabs in the opposite position alongside promising Loise Simiyu of Kenya Pipeline.

In Libero position, Jeruto will be up against reliable Pipeline's Agripina Kundu and Elizabeth Wanyama who is making a return to the fold after being in the cold since 2016.

Joy Luseneka and Esther Mutinda have also been drafted in the team as setters after they missed out of the Olympic qualifiers.