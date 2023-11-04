KCB, Kenya Prisons storm Heroes tournament semis

KCB Women's Volleyball team won all their pool "A" matches to book Post Bank, in one of the semi-final of the National Heroes Volleyball Tournament at Koitalel Samoei University in Mosoriot, Nandi County on Saturday.

KCB defeated Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16) and Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-11) in another match.

The other semi-final on Sunday, will see Kenya Prisons tackle Nairobi Prisons for a place in the final of the tournament sponsored by Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly.

Kenya Prisons beat Post Bank 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-15) before they saw off Kenya Defence Forces 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-21).

Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa said the two wins have given them confidence ahead of the semi-finals.

"The focus is on the title. We will not underrate any team and moreso Nairobi Prisons who have shown tremendous improvement in this event and therefore we give the match the seriousness it deserves. The players are in good spirits despite the heavy rains that has sometimes forced the games to stop," said Barasa.

In the men's quarters, KDF will play Eldowas after they beat Administration Police of Kenya (APK) 3-2 (25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 34-36, 15-07), while Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will face off with General Service Unit (GSU) who had been floored by rivals Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-20, 25-18,25-21).

Kenya Prisons have a date with Equity Bank while Trailblazers will play APK in the other last eight matches.

In the Schools and Colleges category, Soin Primary from Uasin Gishu County shocked Cheptil High School 3-0 (25-20, 25-21,25-23) while Itigo Girls High School beat Koitalel Samoei University College 3-1 (25-11,15-25, 25-16, 25-15).

Event patron and Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Paul Bitok said the aim of the tournament was to identify and nurture talent.