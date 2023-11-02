Volleyball: Champions KCB, Prisons sound early warnings

The Japheth Munala-coached KCB whitewashed Post Bank 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19) in their first match of the women’s league first leg. Today the bankers face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the same venue.

Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa said that, even though they won the title last term, they are targeting to finish top of the table in the regular season. They finished third last season. “We are focused on qualifying for the play-offs and if you look at other teams, they have all trained well and we need to work extra hard to achieve our target,” said Barasa.