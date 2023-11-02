Volleyball: Champions KCB, Prisons sound early warnings
What you need to know:
- Former champions General Service Unit (GSU) disarmed Department of Defence (DOD) CAU 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17).
- Revered Kenya Pipeline crushed Kenya Army 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-17) while DCI arrested debutantes Maranatha 3-0 (25-16, 25-07, 24-13) in women’s matches.
KCB and Kenya Prisons Thursday started their respective Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League title defences on winning notes at Koitaleel Samoei University in Mosoriot, Nandi County.
The Japheth Munala-coached KCB whitewashed Post Bank 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19) in their first match of the women’s league first leg. Today the bankers face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the same venue.
Munala, recently reappointed Malkia Strikers coach, did not hide his hand saying they nothing less than maximum points this weekend.
“The girls played well and we expect a tough match on Friday,” said Munala.
In the men’s league, champs Kenya Prisons thumped Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-22) to underline their superiority.
Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa said that, even though they won the title last term, they are targeting to finish top of the table in the regular season. They finished third last season. “We are focused on qualifying for the play-offs and if you look at other teams, they have all trained well and we need to work extra hard to achieve our target,” said Barasa.
