Kiambu nominated MCA Ezra Kabugi killed in accident

Kiambu Nominated Ward Representative Ezra Kabuga Kihara has died in a dawn road crash on Thika Road in Juja.

The tragedy struck on Sunday morning as the lawmaker was travelling from the capital Nairobi to Thika town.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi confirmed the incident, which occurred near Mangu High School, through his communications team.

“It was with a deep sense of loss that I received the sad news of the death of nominated Member of County Assembly Hon. Ezra Kabuga Kihara,” Mr Wamatangi said in a Facebook post on September 22.

“It is heartbreaking to lose such a young, dedicated legislator with so much promise for the future. During this difficult time, I stand with the family in grief and prayer.”

A police report on the accident says Mr Kabugi died when his car, a Subaru Forester, rammed a lorry from behind.

“On reaching at the location of the accident, the driver of the Forester rammed the rear of Isuzu FRR lorry. As a result the driver of the Subaru Forester died on the spot,” reads part of the report seen by Nation.Africa.

Images and video footage from the scene show his vehicle went up into flames after the incident.

His body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home, awaiting postmodern, while both motor vehicles were towed to a local police station for inspection.

Mr Wamatangi mourned Mr Kabugi as a vibrant and promising young leader, whose commitment and passion for serving the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his work.

“His work in the County Assembly and in Kiambu will be remembered a testament to his commitment to making a difference. He was a friendly and kind person, always driven to improve the lives of those around him,” he said.