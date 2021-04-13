KPA jet out for African tourney

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball player David Thuita (centre) trains with teammates James Ontere (right) and Brina Nyabera during their final training session at Makande gymnasium in Mombasa on April 12, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship slated for April 16-28 in Tunisia.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KPA left Mombasa on Tuesday morning for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi where they boarded an early morning flight to Tunis via Cairo, Egypt
  • Head coach Sammy Mulinge said he is travelling with 14 players after dropping only one player Jeffrey Ochieng' from the 15-member squad that has been training at KPA Makande Hall in Mombasa
  • Sweden-based star Enock Mogeni, who was voted Most Value player at the 2019 league play-offs, will lead the attack despite being the last player to report to the residential training camp

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men volleyball team have jetted out of the country for the African Club Championships set to serve off on Sunday in Tunisia. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ex-Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma finds new home

  2. Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves

  3. Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

  4. PSG show their mettle, overcome Bayern to book semis slot

  5. Southgate warns England stars to behave during Euros

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.