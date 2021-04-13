FIVB adds Brazilian flair to Malkia Strikers ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has forwarded four Brazilian coaches to the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Stirkers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The four High Performance coaches - Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jeffesron Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino de Souza - are expected in the country on Friday.

Malkia Strikers are currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni hinted that FIVB is keen on helping Kenya post good results at the Olympics thus the technical support.

"This is a first for Kenyan volleyball and we are optimistic that the girls can at least win a set at the Olympics with such preparations. FIVB has been following Kenya for some time and if the girls do well in Tokyo then they can consider long-term investment in this team," revealed Kioni who doubles up as Team Kenya Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya participated in 2000 and 2004 Olympics in Sydney, Australia and Athens, Greece but finished bottom of the pile on both occasions.

As part of the preparations for the Summer Games slated for July 23 to August 8, the Brazilian coaches will spend two weeks in Kenya to assess the physical condition of the team as well as their level of preparations.

Thereafter they will jet out for Brazil to set up a training camp where the national team will spend six weeks from May 1.

"We are really happy with what FIVB has done because they are catering for all expenses for the coaches as well as the training camp in Brazil. Our players will be exposed to first class preparations that top volleyball nations enjoy and this shows the kind of seriousness we are approaching the Olympics with," added Kioni.