FIVB adds Brazilian flair to Malkia Strikers ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Malkia Strikers players led by captain Mercy Moim celebrate with the Daruma (regarded as a talisman of good luck in traditional Japanese culture, symbolizing perseverance, good luck and encouragement) after getting the Tokyo Olympics ticket at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena on January 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The four High Performance coaches - Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jeffesron Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino de Souza - are expected in the country on Friday
  • Malkia Strikers are currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala
  • Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni hinted that FIVB is keen on helping Kenya post good results at the Olympics thus the technical support

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has forwarded four Brazilian coaches to the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Stirkers, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.