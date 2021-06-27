Kenya women's beach volleyball team qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha

Kenya's Brackcides Agala (left) and Gaudencia Makokha celebrate after qualifying for the final of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the men's finals, Morocco overpowered a much improved Mozambique to clinch the sole ticket to Olympics.
  • In the bronze medal play off, Ghana pair of Samuel Esslifie Tetteh Eric Tsatsu beat resilient Gambia duo of Mbye Jarra and Sainey Jawo 2-0 (21-18,21-14) in the golden match. Kenya men's team finished sixth behind Rwanda.

in Agadir, Morocco

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Dutch suffer Czechmate in Euro 2020 last 16 clash

  2. Jebitok seals Olympic ticket in Germany

  3. Verstappen wins Styrian Formula One Grand Prix

  4. Kenyan government signs five-year deal for Safari Rally

  5. Sebastien Ogier wins WRC Safari Rally

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.