Kenya women's beach volleyball team a step away from Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha

Kenya's Brackcides Agala (left) and Gaudencia Makokha celebrate after qualifying for the final of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Morocco picked the pair of Zeroual and Yakki while Kenya fielded Makokha and Agala in the golden match where the Kenyans won 2-1 to seal a place in the final
  • Kenya will face the winner between Egypt and Nigeria in the final where a slot at the Tokyo Olympics will be at stake
  • Morocco recovered in time to level at 10-10 and 13-13, but it's Kenya who had the final laugh winning the set at 16-14 to inch closer to their first appearance at the Olympics

In Agadir, Morocco

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Thousands of rally fans flock Soysambu Conservancy

  2. Safari Rally: Ogier continues to close in, Neuville stays top

  3. Heavy traffic disrupts transport on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

  4. Kenya's beach volleyball team a step away from Tokyo Games

  5. Trailblazing Neuville keeps rivals at bay, holds onto Safari Rally lead

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.