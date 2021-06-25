Kenya men's beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympic qualifiers

Kenya's Enock Mogeni blocks a spike from Mozambique's Jorge Monjane during their CAVB Continental Cup

Kenya's Enock Mogeni blocks a spike from Mozambique's Jorge Monjane during their CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The pair of Enock Mogeni and Brian Melly that form Kenya Team Two lost to Mozambique's Team One duo of Ainaduwo Martinho and Jorge Monjane 2-0 (21-13, 21-17)
  • Kenya Team One pair of Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki also went down to Team Two of Jose Mondlane and Eldevino Nguvo 2-0 (21-13, 21-15)
  • Patrick Owino's charges will on Friday play classification matches to determine positions five to eight against Tunisia who lost to much improved Ghana in another quarter-final match

It's the end of the road for the Kenya men's beach volleyball teams after losing to Mozambique in the quarter-finals of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday evening. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.