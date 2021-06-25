Kenya women's beach volleyball team inch closer to Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha spikes the ball

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha spikes the ball as Mozambique's Mercia Mucheza looks on during their CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers quarter-final match in Agadir, Morocco on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya women's beach volleyball team Friday booked a semi-final spot at the ongoing CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco.

