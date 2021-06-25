Kenya women's beach volleyball team inch closer to Tokyo Olympics

Kenya women's beach volleyball team Friday booked a semi-final spot at the ongoing CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco.

Kenya, who beat Mozambique in the quarter-finals, will now play hosts Morocco on Friday who overcame Cape Verde in another quater-final played at the same venue.

The winner of the Continental Cup will get the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala that form Team One saw off Mozambique's pair of Mercia Mucheza and Anapaula Sinaportar 2-0 (21-17, 21-14).

Kenya Team Two comprised of Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya held their nerve to defeat Mozambique's Team One of Jessica Moiane and Vanessa Muianga 2-1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-8).

Makokha remained confident of a good show as the event enters the penultimate stage on Friday.

"Going into today's match, we didn't know much about Mozambique since we haven't played them before and therefore we were cautious. I'm glad we reigned supreme and we will now forge forward as our intentions are to qualify for the Olympics," said Makokha who plays for Kenya Pipeline.

In the match against Mozambique Team Two, Kenya took time to settle as Mucheza's services got better of them to trail 3-7.

Kenya then gained momentum with Agala's flexibility at the backcourt being evident as both teams tied at 7-7.

Kenya then opened a gap 9-7 and 13-8 as Mozambique conceded easy scores due to poor coordination.

Kenya then extended lead 19-13 but poor judgment at the net aloowed their opponents to score four quick points and close the gap to 20-17 but it was Kenya who had the final laugh secuirng the set at 21-17.

Kenya once again begun on slow pace in the second set as they trailed 2-4 before both teams tied at 6-6.

Kenya then pulled away as Makokha's good services earned the East Africans scores to lead 12-7 and 17-9.