Kenya Pipeline win CAVB Zone Five tourney

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team are the winners of this year's Confederation of African Volleyball Zone Five Tournament after beating hosts Revenue Authority (RRA) 3-0 (25-20,25-23,25-19) in the final at the Bank of Kigali on Sunday.

The win saw Pipeline, who were making their debut in the competition that started in 2019, complete a double against RRA whom they had defeated 3-0 in the preliminary stage of the the week-long event that came to end on Sunday.

In the third-place play-offs, Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) overwhelmed their compatriots Rwanda National Police 3-1( 26-24,25-21,21-25,25-21) to finish third.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) from Uganda finished last winless.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made three changes to the line up that won against APR on Saturday.

Gitau recalled middle blocker Lydia Iswan, setter Rose Magoi and outside hitter Pamela Adhiambo for Zeddy Cheruto, Telespory Aluoch and Leonida Kasaya.

It was a closely contested first set as both teams tied 9-9 and 10-10 before Pipeline squeezed a 12-10 lead.

RRA paraded water-tight blocks, but Adhiambo powered through the blocks as Pipeline extended the lead 15-10 and 20-23 before they took the 25-20.

In the second set, Pipeline received a late scare before they won 25-23 having dominated the early stages of play.

The Oilers had taken 17-14 and 20-17 leads, but later looked disjointed as their opponents bagged three scores in a row to close the gap to 23-24 but Oilers had the final laugh taking the set 25-23.

Pipeline controlled the proceedings in the third set with composed reception from libero Aggripina Kundu, Adhiambo's serve, while Triza Atuka and Daisy Jepkorir's blocks put Pipeline in control 5-3 and 9-6.

Pipeline coach Gitau rested Jepkorir for Leonida Kasaya as the Oilers stretched their leads 16-10 and 19-14.

Fast-rising Loise Simiyu and middle blocker Iswan then scored for Pipeline as they led 22-18 before they took the set and sealed the win 25-19.