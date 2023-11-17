Kenya Pipeline storm Zone V Club Championship final

Kenya Pipeline continued their good run at the ongoing Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five Club Championship after beating National Police of Rwanda 3-1 (25-16,23-25,25-14, 25-23) to book a place in the final on Sunday at the Bank of Kigali Arena on Sunday.

The Oilers had beaten Kampala Capital City Authority of of Uganda 3-1 in their opening match on Wednesday before they defeated Rwanda Revenue Authority of Rwanda 3-0 on Thursday.

Pipeline will on Saturday battle Rwanda Patriotic Army in last preliminary match of the tournament which is being played in round-robin format.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau Friday made two changes to the team that had beaten RRA on Thursday, introducing reliable national team libero Agrripina Kundu in place of the much-improved Celestine Nyongesa who had played in the last two matches and upcoming outside hitter Daisy Jepkorir for Leonida Kasaya.

It was a close affair in the early stages of the first set with both teams tying 4-4 and 6-6 but it was Pipeline who pulled away leading 9-6 as Rose Magoi, Pamela Adhiambo and Triza Atuka combined well to lead the attack in front of the net.

Pipeline took advantage of the rather unsettled Police to extend their lead to 15-11 and 20-13 as their opponents offered little resistance enroute taking the set 25-16.

In the second set, a composed Police led from the start 8-4 and 13-9 as Pipeline gifted them easy points through unforced errors.

Pipeline looked disorganised with poor distribution of balls, forcing Gitau to switch opposite Loise Simiyu to setting department as Magoi was rested.

There was no reprieve for the Kenyans as they trailed their opponents 19-17 and 23-21 before they lost the set at 23-25.

In the third set, Pipeline took comfortable 10-5 and 16-8 leads as Adhiambo, Atuka, Simiyu and the recalled Magoi controlled the game enroute a 25-14 victory.

Once again, Police gave the Oilers a run for their money forcing them to dig deep to win the fourth set as both teams tied 6-6,10-10 and 17-17.

Gitau later rested Adhiambo for experienced Leonida Kasaya and the tactic paid off as Pipeline squeezed a one point lead at 21-20. Police however capitalised on poor defence from Pipeline to level the game at 21-21 but Jepkorir's ace gave Pipeline the match point.