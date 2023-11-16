Pipeline beat Rwandese side in Zone V Club Championship

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team inched closer to claiming the Confederation of Africa Volleyball Zone Five Club Championship title after beating Rwanda Revenue Authority of Rwanda (RRA) 3-0 (25-20,25-21, 25-13) at the Bank of Kigalu in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

Pipeline had on Wednesday defeated Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) of Uganda in their first match of the event that is being played in round robin format.

The Oilers have a rest day on Friday before they return to court with a clash against Patriotic Army of Rwanda on Saturday, who had fallen to compatriots Police 3-0 on Wednesday.

Pipeline, who are debuting in the event, will play their last match on Sunday against Police.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made one change to the starting line up that won against KCCA, fielding lanky middle blocker Lydia Iswan in place of Yvonne Sinaida.

RRA were off the blocks first as they took an early 4-2 lead before Pipeline overtook their opponents with a slim 8-10 lead.

Poor reception coupled with unforced errors from the Oilers then awarded RRA points as the sides tied 13-13, 16-16 and 18-18.

Pipeline setter Rose Magoi and middle blocker Triza Atuka then combined well in the centre position to bag quick scores thanks to Atuka's quick attacks.

Pipeline stabilized in the reception with libero Cellistine Onyango taking control of the back-court as they pulled away 23-20 before they won the set 25-20.

The second set was equally competitive as RRA's services seemed to disorient Pipeline's backcourt, with teams tying 5-5, but Pipeline got their act together to lead 9-6.

Left attacker Leonida Kasaya and Atuka's good services propelled the team to a comfortable 17-14 lead and they bagged the set 25-21.

In the third set, Pipeline took control from the first whistle leading 10-4 as opposite Loise Simiyu and Pamela Adhiambo powered through their opponents blocks to extend their lead to 14-7.