Volleyball: Pipeline face KCCA in Zone Five event

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team will begin their title hunt against neighbors Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Wednesday during the Confederation of Africa Volleyball Zone Five Clubs Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event, which has attracted six men and five women's teams, served off on Tuesday at BK Arena. The first edition was held at the same venue in 2019.

The women's event will be played on a round-robin format and is featuring Rwanda Patriotic Army, Rwanda Revenue Authority and Rwanda National Police Volleyball Club, as well as KCCA of Uganda.

The men's event has two pools. Group "A" has Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball Club, Rwanda Patriotic Army and Amical Volleyball Club (Burundi), while pool "B" has Rwanda National Police Volleyball Club and Kepler Volleyball Club all from Rwanda and Sport-S from Uganda.

Kenya Pipeline, who are making their maiden appearance at the event, are determined to bag the title on their bow.

Oilers coach Paul Gitau expects a competitive event.

"It has taken us time and money to come here and to play only one match and qualify for the semi-final doesn't give us the much needed exposure and the investment. I'm therefore grateful that we will get time and chance to play all the teams," said Gitau.

"Again this competition has revived the regional unity and competitiveness. It has been long since a team from Kenya played a team from Uganda in the zone and the event has brought all this back. We are targeting the title and want to reign supreme in the Zone Five despite coming second during the African Clubs Championship in May in Tunisia," added Gitau.