Libero Wanyama back after 4 years and she means business

Few had heard of libero Elizabeth Wanyama until the 2014 World Championship women’s qualifiers when Kenya was playing Tunisia in the final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Wanyama, on her first national call, was playing in the shadows of then celebrated libero Mildred Odwako.

But when the going got tough for the home team in the reception department with the two teams locked on two sets apiece, the then coach David Lung'aho tested the waters with Wanyama.

Kenya eventually lost 2-3 and missed out on the Worlds as Wanyama was thrust into the limelight.

“At the club level with Kenya Prisons since 2009, I was playing second fiddle to Judith Tarus, and at the national team, Odwako was unmatched. But when I was given a chance, I wanted to prove something and I'm happy that my presence was felt and I left a mark.

Since then I have been a mainstay in the national team attending almost every championship save for Africa Games and the Olympic Games," Wanyama told Nation Sport on soon after her team Prisons had finished second behind winners KCB in the Heroes National Tournament in Mosoriot, Nandi County on Sunday.

The 1.47 metres tall Wanyama was on Sunday recalled to the Malkia Strikers provisional squad for East African Community Games set for December 12-22 in Kigali, Rwanda, after a four year hiatus.

"After cementing my position in the national team, in 2015, we won the FIVB World Grand Prix Group 3 event in Australia. The squad was formidable but prior to the 2016 Olympic qualifiers, I was dropped. That was the most painful experience in my life.

My career was picking but my efforts were punctured and thwarted. In fact, I wanted to stop playing volleyball and concentrate on my work as a Corporal at the Industrial Area Prisons, but my friends and family pushed me to fight on," said the 36-year-old Wanyama, who was recently elevated to Sergeant in the Kenya Prisons Service.

She was first recalled in 2019 for the Africa Olympic qualifiers but did not make the team. Looking back now, the mother of one says she is glad she did not give up.

"A second chance is here. It feels good to be back in the national team set up and I want to thank the Kenya Volleyball Federation and the technical bench at large for giving me another chance to represent my country. I have been there before and I know what it takes to make the final cut. I'm aware of the competition in my position but I will give it my best shot and hopefully make the squad for the Africa Games and Paris Olympics,” said the former Lugulu Girls High School player.

Wanyama was named in the libero department together with Kenya Pipeline's and national team first choice Aggripina Kundu and KCB's Lincy Jeruto.

Wanyama says that what started as a pass time, later got her a job at Kenya Prisons and also enabled her to travel the world.

"We stayed at the Kahawa Garrison. But in the evening coach Juma Walukhu would come to our houses to pick us up to go train. Every child was attending the training and I had no choice but to join other children including Janet Wanja, siblings Florence and Charles Bosire, and Sam Juma,” recalled Wanyama.

“When I cleared Primary School at Kahawa Garrison, I got a scholarship to study at Lugulu. Lugulu was a powerhouse then and we won multiple National and East Africa Secondary School Games titles. I played as an outside and opposite hitter. I was a good hitter by the way but I was later advised to change to libero position by Lung'aho,” she said.

After clearing secondary school in 2007, she joined KCB but her stay was short-lived. Kenya Prisons Services came calling with an employment letter.

"When I moved to Kenya Prisons, coach Lung'aho saw my first touch with the ball and immediately advised me to switch positions. I resisted the development in the first few days but eventually embraced the change.