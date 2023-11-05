GSU, KCB reign supreme in Heroes tourney

General Service Unit and KCB Women's Volleyball Team are the winners of the third edition of the Heroes National Tournament which ended at the Koitalel Samoei University in Nandi County on Sunday.

GSU were leading Equity Bank 2-0 (25-16,25-19) in the final before it was rained off, while KCB defeated Kenya Prison 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-17).

On their way to the final, GSU beat Administration Police of Kenya 3-0 (25-19,28-26 and 25-15), while Equity Bank came from a set down to see off Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1 (22-25, 27-25, 25-20 and 25-20) in another semi-final.

In the women's category, KCB overwhelmed Post Bank 3-0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-17) as Kenya Prison defeated Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-17, 25-21,25-21).

KCB coach Japheth Munala said the win was a good foundation and indication of a better season.

"The season will be competitive but I'm encouraged by the players' display in today's match. We want to build on this win as our intention is to retain the league title. But we need to improve on our services and work on the outside and opposite departments. We were weak in those departments," said Munala.

KCB assistant captain Mariam Musa added: "The tournament gave room for the upcoming players to showcase their talents and they have really played well. We can only hope for a successful season."

Event sponsor Allan Kosgei said there was a need to build an indoor facility in the area.

"If we had a gymnasium here, perhaps there would be no interference caused by the heavy downpour that has seen matches rained off," said Kosgei, son of Tinderet former Member of Parliament Henry Kosgei.