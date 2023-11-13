Volleyball: Pipeline eye Zone Five glory in Rwanda

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team arrived in Rwanda Monday morning in time for the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five Volleyball Club Championships.

The competition, which attracts top teams across Zone Five, is scheduled to serve off on Tuesday through to Sunday at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Zone Five comprises of 12 countries including Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt, Burundi, Djibouti, Uganda, Somalia and hosts Rwanda.

Pipeline, who are Kenya's sole representative left the country on Monday at 12am aboard Rwanda Air and landed in Kigali at 1:45am.

Pipeline finished second during 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League playoffs behind KCB Women's Volleyball Team in October at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi.

Pipeline assistant captain Pamela Adhiambo said the Zone Five competition is a good opportunity for the team to bounce back to winning ways.

"We finished second last season in the playoffs and recently struggled to beat Nairobi Prisons 3-2 during the first leg of the KVF league in Mosoriot in Nandi County. While we should be forgiven for the result against Nairobi Prisons because we always train indoor while the match was played outdoor, I believe the Zone Five event is a good place for us to start afresh and win the title," said Adhiambo who has been drafted in the Malkia strikers provisional squad for the forthcoming East Africa Community Games in Rwanda.

"We don't know which clubs have confirmed participation but we are ready and prepared to affirm our superiority in the region. We finished second during the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia in May this year and therefore, we want to stamp our authority in this championship which we are making our maiden appearance. The players are in high spirit," said Adhiambo.

Zamalek of Egypt won the Africa title after beating the Oilers 3-1 in the final.

Adhiambo, who is studying Bachelors degree in Commerce (Finance) at the Cooperative University, said the busy calendar this season will work to their advantage.

"There is no time to rest. We are just from Mosoriot and now we are in Rwanda for the Zone Five. When we are done here, we will head home to join national team training before we travel to Eldoret for the second leg of National League/Eldoret City Volleyball Championship. It's a busy season which is okay for the players' physical and mental preparedness," said Adhiambo who can play as an outside and opposite hitter.

Adhiambo also thanked KVF and the technical bench for recalling her to the national team.