Volleyball: Pipeline down KCCA in Zone Five club event

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team served off their African Zone Five Club Championship title campaign in style after beating Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA ) of Uganda 3-0 (25-19,25-15,25-21) at the Bank of Kigalu arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.

Pipeline will on Thursday take on Police Volleyball Club of Rwanda in their second match of the event that is being played on round robin format.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau started with captain and setter Rose Magoi, left attackers Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Adhiambo, opposite Loise Simiyu, middle blockers pair of Triza Atuka and Yvonne Sinaida and libero Cellistine Nyongesa as Pipeline took a 6-3 lead in the first set.

KCCA's setter Joan Muindi was coming up against her former employer Pipeline.

Muindi played for Pipeline before she switched allegiance to KCB Women's Volleyball Team in 2019.

Gitau rested regular national team libero Agrripina Kundu and middle blocker Lydia Iswan, who started for Oilers during the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs in October where they finished second behind winners KCB.

Pipeline extended the lead 10-5 but their opponents narrowed the gap to 14-15 before they levelled at 16-16 thanks to KCCA's hard hitting Joan Tushenereiwe.

Magoi, Adhiambo and Atuka then combined well to propel Pipeline to a 22-18 lead before they took the set 25-19.

Gitau's side had a shaky start in the second set, as both teams tied 5-5, 7-7 but it was Pipeline who pulled away 14-10 and 17-10.

Kasaya and Nyongesa then covered the backcourt well with superb receptions as Atuka, Simiyu and Adhiambo guided Oilers to a 20-11 lead before they strolled to bag the second set 25-15.

In the third set, Pipeline had a poor start as they tied 6-6 as Tushenereiwe returned to haunt the Kenyan side.