Pipeline book RRA in Zone V Club Championship final

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team will play Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) of Rwanda in the final of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five Club Championship on Sunday at Bank of Kigali arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is after the Oilers beat Patriotic Army (APR) of Rwanda 3-0 (25-20,25-23,25-15) in their last preliminary match of the event that is being played in round-robin format on Saturday.

Pipeline will look to complete a double against RRA who they had beaten 3-0 (25-20,25-21, 25-13) on Thursday.

Paul Gitau's charges finished the preliminary matches unbeaten with 12 points from four matches, while their opponents RRA finished second with nine points from as many matches.

Rwanda National Police will play APR in the third-place playoffs.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) of Uganda completed the second edition of the event, that started in 2019 without a win.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau retained middle blocker Triza Atuka, opposite hitter Loise Simiyu and libero Agrippina Kundu who started as Pipeline defeated Rwanda National Police 3-1 on Friday as he fielded setter Telespory Aluoch, Daisy Jepkorir and Zeddy Cheruto in place of Rose Magoi, Pamela Adhiambo and Lydia Emokol respectively.

Pipeline were the better side from the onset ,as they powered through their opponents' blocks at will with Simiyu, Atuka and Alouch being the main tormentors to lead 8-4 and 15-11.

APR's powerful services destabilised Pipeline's reception as they closed the gap 20-17 but the Oliers held on to the lead to bag the first set 25-20.

The second set was not any different as Pipeline took an early 6-4 and 16-13 lead as Aluoch and Simiyu combined well in front of the net to extend the lead to 21-16 before they won the set 25-17.

In the third set, Pipeline picked from where they left, stretching their opponents to 10-5 and 17-11 as Gitau rested Jepkorir for experienced Naomi Too.