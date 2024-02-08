Jepkosgei takes over as Kenya Pipeline coach

Former Kenyan international Esther Jepkosgei is the new Kenya Pipeline Company women's volleyball team coach.

Kenya Pipeline take part in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Jepkosgei, a former national team player and trainer, replaces Paul Gitau who was asked to step down last year due to alleged misconduct by Kenya Pipeline Company management.

Nicodemus Kiama, who was holding brief in the absence of a head coach, will remain the assistant coach.

Kenya Pipeline General Manager, Human Resources and Administration Dinah Kirwa confirmed the new development.

"We have reassigned her (Esther). She is a permanent employee of the company and it's just a policy that we have followed, more like moving her from one department to another. She is a former player who has been in that setting before and we saw it fit that she serves in that position. She was introduced to the team on Wednesday at the club's training base in Embakasi, Nairobi which means she has already taken up the duties," said Kirwa.

Jepkosgei, a former Pipeline player who played both as a middle blocker and outside hitter, has previously served as assistant coach to Margaret Indakala and Gitau at the club.

Her first assignment will be during the upcoming third leg of the KVF National League at the Malaba Stadium, in Busia County next week.

The Oilers have a date with former champions and rivals Kenya Prisons.

Asked about the fate of Gitau whose case of alleged misconduct is still under investigation, Kirwa said, "Due diligence is being conducted and when it's done, the verdict will be communicated."