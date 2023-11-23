Kenya Pipeline part ways with Gitau

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team has asked head coach Paul Gitau to step aside for alleged misconduct.

Gitau is fresh from guiding Pipeline to winning Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five Club Championship title in Rwanda.

Pipeline defeated Rwanda Revenue Authority 3-0 to win the trophy in their maiden appearance.

Gitau's assistant coach Nicodemus Kiama will take charge of the team ahead of next week's second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women's National League to be held at Eldoret Polytechnic grounds in Eldoret.

Confirming the development, Kenya Pipeline General Manager, Human resources and Administration

Dinah Kirwa said due process was being followed and the final decision that the company will take will be communicated.

"The company has a preliminary report about Gitau's case of misconduct and it was on that basis that we asked him to step aside as we wait for final report. In-house investigations are ongoing and we hope within three-weeks we will have the final report," said Kirwa in a phone interview with Nation Sport on Thursday afternoon.

"We held a meeting with the chairman and team manager of the team on Wednesday and agreed that the assistant coach will hold brief as we look for a smooth transition. We will also be holding a meeting later today with players to assure and affirm our support. We are a company that is guided by law and we will follow due process," she added.