Shock as Lakers disqualified from Africa Club Championship

Lakers women's hockey club were Sunday disqualified from the Africa Cup for Club Champions just hours before their final match against defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Malawi.

According to a communique from the organisers, the Kenyan side were found culpable of fielding ineligible players after a compliant was lodged by GRA, Delta Queens (Nigeria) and Kenya's Blazers.

Following the development, GRA will now face Blazers in the women's final at 4.30pm Kenyan time at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre.

Nine time champions Blazers had finished third following the conclusion of the preliminary matches behind leaders GRA and Lakers and were due to face Delta Queens in the bronze medal match.

"Team, there has been need to communicate to you about the latest development. Delta Queens, GRA Ladies and Blazers brought about the use of ineligible players by Lakers hockey club. An investigation was launched and the report came out to be true. Lakers hockey club has therefore been disqualified from the competition," read the statement from the organisers.

Tournament rules allow teams to beef up their squads with three players from other sides.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Lakers team manager John Paul revealed that they have gotten the services of Amira Sailors striker Gilly Okumu, Twinkle forward Pauline Ochieng and University of Nairobi midfielder Clementine Nyongesa for the 10-day event.