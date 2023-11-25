Jaguars, Lakers into Africa Club Championship finals

Western Jaguars and Lakers recorded mixed results Saturday but still booked spots in the men’s and women’s finals of the Africa Cup of Club Champions at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Jaguars came from two goals down to hold favourites Sharkia of Egypt 2-2 , while Lakers defied odds to beat fancied Delta Queens of Nigeria 2-0.

Jaguars will now face Sharkia in men’s final while Lakers take on champions Ghana Revenue Authority in women’s final Sunday as the event comes to an end.

Sharkia and Jaguars finished in the top two positions unbeaten at the end of the preliminary stage with 16 and 14 points from six matches, while GRA and Lakers topped the women's category with 16 and 14 points respectively from as many matches played.

Sharkia's captain Mesakan Hossam and Ali Hamad Ateif had put the North Africans two-up in the second and 22nd minutes, before Edison Ndombi (39th) and Emmanuel Wiswa (55th) scored for Jaguars to restore parity.

Lakers reigned supreme over Delta who they played to a barren draw during the delayed 2022 event that was held in February in Nairobi.

Lakers scored through Aurellia Opondo and Pauline Ochieng in the 10th and 38th minutes respectively to book GRA who won against hosts Scorpions 12-0 in their last match.

Lakers team manager John Paul said they are unstoppable as they look to bring the trophy home.

"We are happy and excited with the win against Delta and we are now focusing on the next game, the final against GRA tomorrow.The players are ready and mentally prepared for the final. We are hoping to bring the trophy home.GRA really wanted Delta to beat Blazers so that they don't meet us, but it is what it is. We will ensure we play to win," said Paul in a phone interview with Nation Sport after their win against Delta on Saturday evening.

Kenya's other representative Blazers, who had earlier beaten Capital Braces of Malawi 12-0, will now play Delta in the third place play-off, while Kampala of Uganda will take on Genetrix of Malawi in the men's category.

Western Jaguars team manager Peter Okova believes the gap between the East and North African sides can be bridged after Saturday's result.

Okova said that if Kenyan teams can get everything right from training, preparation and good facilities, then they can surpass the team's from North Africa.