Lakers, Jaguars march on as Blazers fall

Kenyan duo of Western Jaguars and Lakers hockey teams Wednesday inched closer to qualifying for the Africa Cup for Club Champions final after winning their respective matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Jaguars humiliated Parachute Battalion of Malawi 13-0 in a men's tie, while Lakers whitewashed Genetrix of Malawi 10-1 at the same venue in their women's encounter.

At the same time, former champions Blazers lost 4-1 to defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Ghana 4-1 to jeopardize their chances of proceeding to the final on Sunday. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin event will play for the title on the last day of the event Sunday.

Blazers, who are fourth with seven points from four matches, will tackle third place Delta Queens on Thursday before they take on Capital Brave of Malawi on Saturday.

Lakers' win against Genetrix put them top with 11 points from five matches unbeaten and will play their last match against Delta on Saturday where a win will seal their spot in the final.

GRA, who are second with 10 points from four matches, have two fixtures against Capital and Scorpions both from Malawi. Blazers face the Nigerians on Thursday and must win to keep their slim hopes of reaching the final.

Lakers team manager John Paul said they are not getting ahead of themselves with a final slot within their reach.

“We are happy with the progress so far the team has made and we are just keeping it together. The situation is dicey considering Blazers and GRA also have a chance of competing in the final. Therefore, we just want to win our last match and see how it goes,” said Paul in phone interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday evening.

Jaguars will on Thursday earn three points after their scheduled opponents Police Machine of Nigeria failed to honour the event. Jaguars are second on 10 points from four matches unbeaten, two behind leaders and defending champions Sharkia of Egypt, while Genetrix are third with 10 points but have an inferior goal difference.

Jaguars team manager Peter Okova said determination, discipline and hardwork has given the team exciting performance and results.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself but I can as well say we have one leg in the final which is big a achievement for us. I don’t see Genetrix beating Sharkia but who knows. The mood and morale is super in the team. The possibility of playing in the final has really done these boys good. We are excited, "said the official.