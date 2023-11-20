Kenyan sides extend fine form in Africa Club tourney

Revenge will be on the cards Tuesday when Kenyan outfit Lakers women's hockey club take on defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on day four of the Africa Cup for Club Champions at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

The Kisumu-based side lost 4-1 to the Ghanaians at the delayed 2022 edition that was held in February this year at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on their maiden appearance at the continental event.

Lakers will fancy their chances against their opponents after an impressive start at this year's event, which has seen them chalk up two wins and a draw, scoring 27 goals and conceding none, in the round-robin event that has attracted seven sides.

Lakers coach Austin Tuju conceded that they still have a mountain to climb against GRA and Delta Queens of Nigeria, but added that should they go past the two outfits,then they will have an easy path towards lifting the title when the competition comes to an end on Sunday.

"Blazers were our first hurdle and I'm glad that despite playing to a draw, we didn't lose the match as that could have dented our title hopes early in the competition. GRA and Delta still stand in our way, since I believe our other remaining opponent Genetrix (Malawi )are beatable.GRA beat us in our last encounter back home, but I believe we have come of age . We are targeting a win, but if push comes to shove, then we will be content with a barren draw," said Tuju in a phone interview from Malawi Monday afternoon.

"We don't want to concede as that might work against us as the event gathers momentum. The outcome of the encounter is likely to dictate who will carry the day and we want to be in the final and eventually bring the trophy home.We are aware of the support from our supporters back home and we just want to do our best and make them proud," he added.

Lakers, who travelled to Malawi by road for four days, secured their second win Monday after a crushing 15-0 win over homeside Capital Braves.

Lakers captain Alice Owiti, and Kenyan international Gilly Okumu scored hat-tricks each, while Lynne Mumbi bagged a brace as Elizabeth Awuor, Aurellia Opondo, Agneta Nafula and Pauline Ochieng scored one goal each in the one-sided match.

They began their campaign with a 12-0 win over hosts Scorpions on Saturday, before they drew 0-0 with compatriots Blazers 0-0 on Sunday in their second match.

GRA on the other hand launched their title defence with a 4-3 win over Delta Queens, before they thrashed Genetrix 11-0 Monday to make it two wins on the trot.

At the same time, Kenya's other representatives Blazers walloped Scorpions 14-0 also from Malawi in their third match Monday.

The nine-time champions, who had beaten Genetrix Hockey Club of Malawi 13-1 in their opening match on Saturday, will have a rest day Tuesday before they return to the pitch with a clash against GRA Wednesday.

Blazers coach Rose Mbulo said they are keen to exact revenge after the West Africans beat them 2-0 in their last meeting in February.

"It has never been an easy match (against GRA) but we are building a good momentum and we just want to be at our best when we face them.We will be keen to take every chance that comes our way," said Mbulo.

Blazers captain Caroline Guchu and experienced Barbara Simiyu led the scoring sheet with three goals each, while Lilian Aura, Maureen Okumu and Flavia Mutiva scored each a brace. Eleanor Chebet and Beverlyne Akoth also got their names on the score sheet.

In the men's event, Emmanuel Wiswa scored a brace in the seventh and 50th minute as Kenyan side Western Jaguars defeated Kampala Hockey Club of Uganda 5-0 in their second match Monday.

Oscar Kibet (43rd), Charles Otieno (26th) and Willis Malesi (60th) added a goal each for the sole Kenyan side at the event.

The Jaguars had on Saturday beaten Scorpions of Malawi 9-0 in their opening game. They will line up against Genetrix Hockey Club of Malawi on Tuesday as they seek to guard their unbeaten streak.

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES

Sharkia v Scorpion (M) 9am

GRA v Lakers (W) 10am

Genetrix v Western Jaguars (M) 12pm

Capital Braves v Scorpions (W) 2pm

Police Machine v Parachute Battalion (M) 4pm