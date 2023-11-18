Hockey: Kenyan clubs shine as African tourney begins

Kenya's representatives at the Africa Cup for Club Hockey Champions recorded wins against the hosts teams as the annual event begun at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi on Saturday.

The 2018 champions Blazers formerly Telkom, whitewashed Genetrix Hockey Club of Malawi 13-1, while their compatriots and local rivals Lakers humiliated Scorpions 12-0.

Western Jaguars defeated Scorpions 9-0 in a men's fixture at the same venue.

The format of play was changed to round robin during the technical meeting on Friday night after Kada Queens from Nigeria failed to honour the nine-day event that will end next Sunday.

The event was to be played in pool format.

Eleanor Chebet (3), Maureen Okumu (2), Barbara Simiyu (2) and Lilian Aura (2) scored for the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League leaders Blazers, as Joan Anjao, long-serving defender Terry Juma, Purity Odinga and Audrey Omaido added one goal each.

Emmanuel Wiswa scored five goals for Jaguars who also traveled by road to Malawi in the 11th, 13th,43rd, 56th and 57th minutes respectively while Sheldon Kimtai bagged a brace in the 55th and 59th minutes.

Bethuel Masambu (54th) and Calistus Muyale (56th) were also on scoreboard for the visitors who are making their second appearance in the competition.

The Jaguars will rest on Sunday before they return to the pitch on Monday with a match against neighbours Kampala.

Blazers and Lakers will face off on Sunday in an all-Kenyan affair. Lakers head into Sunday's match boasting a 1-0 win over Blazers during a local league match in Kisumu in May.