Hockey: Lakers, Western Jaguars remain on course in Malawi

Kenya representatives at the ongoing Africa Cup for Club Hockey Champions Lakers and Western Jaguars Tuesday played to stalemates with their respective opponents to remain in contention for slots in the final in Blantyre, Malawi.

Lakers women's club surrendered 2-1 lead in the third quarter to draw 2-2 against defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), while Western Jaguars men's club played to a barren draw against Genetrix of Malawi.

Aurellia Opondo and Harriet Night scored for Lakers in the eighth and 36th minutes respectively through superb field goals, while Vivian Narkuor scored a brace for the West Africans in the fifth and 38th minutes respectively.

The draw against GRA left Lakers top of the standings with eight points from four matches, one point ahead of GRA and Blazers, who both have a game in hand. Lakers will play fourth-placed Delta Queen of Nigeria, who have four points from two matches, on Wednesday.

Lakers had beaten Capital Braves of Malawi 14-0 in their opening fixture before playing to a barren draw against compatriots Blazers on Sunday. Lakers thumped Scorpions of Malawi 12-0 on Monday before Tuesday's stalemate with the West Africans.

Lakers team manager John Paul said they will give their all against a much improved Delta.

"A draw against GRA is something. Remember they beat us 4-1 back home in the delayed 2022 Championship early this year, and getting a draw against the defending champions means alot to us. We just want to complete what we started by getting a good result against Delta Queens tomorrow," said Paul in a phone interview with Nation Sport on Tuesday afternoon from Malawi.

"We had an objective prior to the event which was not to concede, but it's unfortunate we soaked two goals today, but that's how sports is. We have our eyes fixed on the title and we are really determined to go all the way," he added.

Nine time champions Blazers, formerly Telkom, had a rest day on Tuesday and will take on GRA on Wednesday. Blazers captain Tracy Karanja said there is all to play for ahead of Wednesday's match against GRA.

"Alot is at stake. GRA are competitive and champions in their own right and therefore, they are not pushovers. Every team is in for a win and it will be an interesting match to look out for. We played to a 2-2 draw in Nairobi and we are ready to turn the tables. They will be a hard nut to crack, but we are equally up to the task," said Karanja.

"We just want to win and make our fans back home and more so Sport Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who facilitated our trip here. We have faced financial constraints in previous editions and we just want to thank him for taking a leap of faith in us and hope to make him proud," she added.