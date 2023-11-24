Hockey: Delta Queens stand in Lakers' way to African final

Kenya side Lakers face off with Delta Queens of Nigeria for a slot in the final of the Africa Cup for Club Champions at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi on Saturday.

The winner of the tie will join defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of Ghana who have already qualified for Sunday's final with a game to spare.

Lakers boast of an unbeaten run and have 11 points from five matches. Their opponents Delta have 10 points from as many matches played but narrowly lost 4-3 to GRA.

GRA have 13 points unbeaten from as many matches after they played to a 2-2 draw against Lakers.

Whereas Lakers will be targeting a win, a draw of any kind will see them sail to the final.

Lakers and Delta played to a barren draw during the delayed 2022 Africa Cup for Club Champions that was held in February in Nairobi.

Lakers assistant captain Ashley Akinyi said they were going for a win saying all eyes will be on them.

"Delta stand in our way to play in the last two and we want to get it right. The last time we played to a barren draw but this time around we have notes from previous encounter and we are starting from somewhere because we now know who they are. We want to play in the final and we are going to give our all. The players are recovering well and are ready for the show," said Akinyi in a phone interview with Nation Sport from Malawi on Friday evening.

"We are definitely going for the win but as they always say, if you can't win, don't lose," she added.

Lakers coach Austine Tuju added: "The players are psyched up and ready to deliver. They had muscle pulls but they have been attended to and it's all system go. We are going for a win."

Meanwhile, former champions and other Kenya representatives, Blazers formerly Telkom will play winless Capital Braves of Malawi as they seek to revive their chances of finishing in the medal bracket, while GRA battle Scorpions who are also from Malawi.

In the men's category, Western Jaguars who have already qualified for the final, have a date with leaders and event favourites Sharkia of Egypt.

Jaguars are second on the standings with 12 points from five matches ,while Sharkia lead the table with 15 points from as many matches.