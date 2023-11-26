Kenyan sides Western Jaguars, Blazers win silver

Kenya's Western Jaguars men's hockey team and Blazers women Sunday secured silver as the Africa Cup for Club Champions ended in dramatic fashion at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Jaguars went down fighting 4-2 to defending champions Sharkia of Egypt in the men's final.

Earlier, there was drama as Africa Hockey Federation president Seif Ahmed was forced to toss a coin that saw Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) retain their women's title.

GRA were to play Kenya's Blazers in the final after Kenya's representatives Lakers were disqualified hours before their final match for fielding ineligible players.

Prior to their disqualification, Lakers who had finished second behind leaders GRA at the end of preliminary stage on Saturday, were to face off with the West Africans.

A communique from the organisers sent to participating teams Sunday morning and seen by Nation Sport revealed that GRA, Delta Queens from Nigeria and Blazers lodged the complaint against the Kisumu-based side.

However, as GRA and Blazers were warming up ahead of their clash, Lakers players stormed the pitch in protest saying they ought to be the ones playing the final.

After the impasse, Ahmed tossed the coin that declared GRA the winners to the dismay of many.

"We were warming up for the final when the Lakers walked to the pitch and demanded to play against GRA. The development saw Africa Hockey President Asseif toss the coin and GRA were announced winners while we finished second," said Blazers team manager Jane Nyamogo in a phone interview on Sunday evening from Malawi.

Lakers team manager John Paul bemoaned the development saying, "It is unfortunate that our effort, sacrifice, hardwork and perseverance went up in smoke. We were determined to bring the trophy home. I really don't know what to say but it's sad that after all these, there is nothing to show for."

Tournament rules allow teams to beef up their squads with three foreign players.

Lakers had sought the services of Amira Sailors' Gilly Okumu, Dutch Flower Group Wolverine's Pauline Ochieng and University of Nairobi's Clementine Nyongesa for the 10-day event.

In the men's final, Sheldone Kimtai and Conrad Wafula scored in the fifth and 44th minutes for Jaguars, while Ali Ateif Hamada and Ahmed Ali Ahmed bagged braces for Sharkia.

Jaguars team manager Peter Okova said they were punished for not taking their chances.

"The fact that we scored early in the game shows our desire. We didn't take our chances and we were punished. Alot of positives from the tournament and we can only get better in future assignments. We are happy with the performance of the lads, but one thing we need to work on is the players mentality," he said.