Kenya Hockey Union Elections set for April 16

Kenya men's hockey team players celebrate after they beat Namibia 4-1 on January 19, 2021 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • The women's team ,Tausi, finished third behind Ghana and eventual winners South Africa, while their men counterparts settled for fourth position
  • South Africa defended their title, Egypt were placed second and Nigeria bagged bronze. South African teams will take part in the World Cup later this year.

The eagerly anticipated Kenya Hockey Union( KHU) elections will be held on April 16, 2022.

