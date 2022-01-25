Kenya Hockey Union Elections set for April 16

The eagerly anticipated Kenya Hockey Union( KHU) elections will be held on April 16, 2022.

The term for the current office ends this January. The last elections were in 2018. Pressure has been mounting with current and former players accusing the current office of mismanaging the sport.

Speaking Tuesday on arrival from Ghana on phone, where the men and women's national teams competed in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations, KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori stated that the County Associations have been given the green light to conduct their elections next month.

"The council met and released a road map where the county Associations should hold their elections between February 1and 28. Thereafter, the national office will hold its Annual Generation Meeting scheduled for April 16," revealed Ongori.

The women's team ,Tausi, finished third behind Ghana and eventual winners South Africa, while their men counterparts settled for fourth position

South Africa defended their title, Egypt were placed second and Nigeria bagged bronze. South African teams will take part in the World Cup later this year.

Ongori while noting slim improvement, said the teams lacked experience and exposure.

"You cant buy experience. Maybe we would be talking about other things if these teams got funding to play in the international events or friendly matches frequently.

For instance, the men's team put up a great show against South Africa who competed in the delayed Olympic Games. Although the team lost 2-1, I believe it's just a matter of time before we catch up with top nations, but only if these players are exposed," said Ongori.

The official at the same time said League and Fixtures Committee will meet this weekend to discuss among other things the 2022 league kick off.

"If all factors remain constant then the league might kick off late next month but we have to wait and see," said Ongori.