Hockey: Police crowned Vaisakhi tournament champions

Kenya Police are the 2023 Vaisakhi Hockey men’s tournament champions.

Police overcame compatriots Western Jaguars 3-2 in the final match played at Sikh Union Club, Nairobi on Saturday.

It was sweet revenge for the law enforcers who lost 3-0 to Jaguars in the preliminary stage of the tournament that was being played in round-robin format.

Awino Wiswa had put Jaguars in the lead in the 18th minute through a penalty corner before speedy Police defender Robert Masibo restored parity in the 37th minute.

Derick Juma restored Jaguars' lead in the 39th minute but it was short-lived as Brian Kiptum leveled the scores in the 48th minute. Experienced and reliable Samuel Oungo scored in the 54th minute through a penalty stroke to help Police bag the win.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu said:

“The event has been good. This is our first time to participate in the event and the fact that we won against teams from Malaysia and London has given us courage ahead of our league matches. It was good to have an international feel at home.”

Police coach Patrick Mugambi was happy that they emerged champions.

Jaguars won all their four matches enroute the final after beating Matador of Malaysia 3-2, Police 3-0, London Tigers 4-0 and Sikh Union 5-2.

On the other hand, Police defeated Matador 2-0, London Tigers 4-3, Sikh Union 2-0 but lost to Jaguars 3-0.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who watched the final, said Kenya has rich talent in hockey and urged officials to work towards reclaiming lost glory.

“It has been said before and I want to repeat that we have the potential to return the sport to the world stage. In 1971, Kenya was ranked fourth in the world and this shows that we were a powerhouse. It’s unfortunate our standards have dwindled but as Sports CS and the government at large, I want to declare and demonstrate my support to the sport,” said Namwamba.

“The Sikh community is synonymous with cricket and hockey and I want to thank them for the investment they have put into the sport through the modern astro turf. But as the Vaisakhi comes to an end, it’s evident that as a country we still have something to offer as the Kenyan teams knocked out international teams, a clear message that we have serious talent here that needs support,” he added.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikh community all over the world which signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.