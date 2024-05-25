Njuguna Ndung’u.

Votes, shillings and kilometres: Kenya’s divisive politics of sharing resources

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucas Barasa  &  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • After independence, the unfair distribution of resources exposed the two major political parties at independence — Kanu and Kadu — which had competing interests on what was good for Kenya. Kanu advocated for a unitary State and Kadu majimboism (federalism).
  • In 2010, Kenya made a significant step with the enactment of a new Constitution that created counties and which were to get at least 15 percent of the national revenue.

