Kenya, Ruto wins and risks in new Biden tight embrace

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto during an official White House State Arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2024.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

  • “The decades-long relationship between Kenya and the US makes a strong case for President Ruto to renew and intensify partnerships with America after years of the ‘Look East’ policy of his predecessors,” said Dr Mustafa Y Ali, Chairman of the Horn Institute, a think-tank based in Nairobi.
  • A diplomatic source said the US’ plan to establish a training base in Wajir would compensate for the losses in the Sahel.

