Hockey: Police down Matador in Vaisakhi International tourney

Kenya Police Monday defeated Matador of Malaysia 2-0 in the ongoing Vaisakhi International Hockey Tournament at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

Defender Robert Masibo and Brian Kiptoom were on target for the home team in the 6th and 42nd minutes respectively.

The law enforcers will play their counterparts Western Jaguars on Tuesday in the event that is being played on a round-robin format.

Jaguars on Sunday came from behind to see off Matador 3-2 in the week-long event that ends on Saturday.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they are using the event as a build up for the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League.

"The event is timely. On Sunday we defeated Greensharks 2-1 in the league and now we have defeated Matador and I'm happy with the progress. Jaguars are no pushovers. They defeated us in the league last season and I know they will come hard on us. I will be going for revenge, but above all, I want to be among the top two teams that will qualify for the semi-finals on Friday," said Mugambi.

In the Masters category, Sikh Union Nairobi Masters overwhelmed Wazalendo Masters 3-1.

Asif Ali (14th), Paraj Sehmi (34th) and Harpreet Sira (51st) scored for Sikh, while KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori scored a consolation goal for Wazalendo in the 57th minute.

Matador Masters surrendered a two goal lead to play to a 2-2 draw against Impala.

Jagwinder Singh (33rd) and Sarjit Singh (38th) scored for the visitors, while Police coach Mugambi (44th) and experienced Police forward Moses Cheplaiti (60th) scored for Impala.

Blue Ocean from Mombasa came from two goals down to defeat London Sikh 4-2.

Huntars Priates had scored a brace for the visitors in the 5th and 12th minutes before Falhan Khan (26th), Joshua Njogu (33rd), Friday Mathew (37th) and Sharks coach Nixon Nyanganga (43rd) all scored for Oceans through superb field goals.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikh community all over the world which signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.