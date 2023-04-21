Hockey: UoN, KU chase first win of the season

University of Nairobi (UoN) and Kenyatta University will both go in search of their first win of the season when they face off on Saturday in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

The varsity sides were both promoted to the Premier League this season after they finished top two in the Super League last year.

Both sides have had a poor start to the season. KU suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines while UoN have lost two matches against defending champions Strathmore University (2-0) and United States International University-Africa (1-0).

UoN coach Clayson Luvanda said it's unfortunate they got off to a poor start but he remains positive that they will turn around their fortunes.

“It was given, considering we were coming up against regulars in the top tier. The losses have in a way made us work on a few things. We feel we have improved on our finishing that proved costly in the previous matches and we have also worked on our defence. Our first choice goalkeeper Quinter Okore is also available for selection after recovering from a knee injury she picked during the last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and therefore we are set,” said Luvanda.

KU coach Richard Wandera predicted a tough match since both sides are eager and desperate for a win.

“It’s a derby. Both teams are in search of a win which will make the match tough but interesting at the same time. I hope my forwards will be clinical in front of the goal after we failed to utilise our chances in our first game,” said Wandera.

In the men’s Premier League, Greensharks and Sikh Union Club will also be in search of their first win.

Sikh, who have lost two of their opening matches were promoted to the Premier League this season from Super League alongside Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) by virtue of emerging top two.

Sikh have so far lost to Butali Sugar Warriors 3-1 and Sailors 3-2 while Sharks, who have been regulars in the top tier, lost to Police 2-1 and defending champions Butali 4-1.

Other matches on card in the women’s Super League will see newcomers Twinkle welcome Nakuru Ladies Team as they seek to continue their perfect start to the season.

Twinkle have recorded two wins against Sliders 2-1 and Black Tigress 2-0.

In the men’s second tier league, Parkroad Badgers, who were relegated to the Super League this season, battle Kisumu Youngstars while Daikyo Heroes have a date with Parklands Sports Club.

Western Jaguars Development will play host to Kisii Falcons at Kakamega High School.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Twinkle v Nakuru (W) 12pm

Western Jaguars Development v Kisii Falcons (M) (Kakamega High School,1pm)

Park road Tigers v Mombasa Sports Club (M) 2pm

Daikyo Heroes v Parkland Sports Club (M) 2pm Aryans grounds

KU v Mvita (M) 2pm

Parkroad Badgers v Kisumu Youngstars (M) 4pm