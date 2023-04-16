Hockey: Gladiators, Police secure vital wins

Strathmore University Gladiators launched their season with a 2-1 win over Sailors in an entertaining Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.

Noel Chebon and Gideon Mshindi had put the varsity side ahead in the 29th and 56th minutes respectively through field goals, before Abraham Musee pulled one back in the dying seconds of the match through penalty stroke.

The 2017 champions Kenya Police overcame a stubborn Greensharks 2-1 in another men's match.

Daniel Obunyasi had put Sharks in the lead in the 20th minute, but Police captain Titus Kimtai and Derrick Jabali scored in the 24th and 43rd minutes to deny their opponents the win.

Police last weekend played to a 1-1 draw against Wazalendo.

In the women's Premier League, Strathmore University Scorpions came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw against Amira Sailors.

National team captain Gilly Okumu scored against her former club in the 19th minute through a superb field goal, before Diana Awino restored parity in the 50th minute through a penalty corner.

Okumu crossed over to Amira from Strathmore this season after 10 years of service.

Okumu said she was settling well at the new club with her eyes on the leading scorer accolades at the end of the season.

"Two games, two goals, I think it's a good start. I want to keep banging in the goals as I look at being the lead scorer. I have gelled well at the new club and although we are still struggling with endurance, I believe the two weeks breaks will give us a chance to cover that. Our objective is to better our performance," said the forward.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said the team took time to settle in the match.