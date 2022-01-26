Zimbabwe's Chinhoi wins sixth leg of Safari Tour

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi poses with the titles after winning the the sixth leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Ooko blamed his take off from the tee particularly at the back nine where he dropped four shots, with only one birdie on his card.
  • “I was really looking forward to win this event having led in three rounds, but my tee shots let me down today and in particular at the back nine where I was either pulling to the left, or hitting to the right. This made it difficult for me hit enough greens on regulation," said Ooko, who however took home Sh176,364.

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi Wednesday beat Kenya’s Erick Ooko by four shots to claim the sixth leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course.

