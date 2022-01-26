Zimbabwe's Chinhoi wins sixth leg of Safari Tour

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi Wednesday beat Kenya’s Erick Ooko by four shots to claim the sixth leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course.

Starting the day in third place behind the third round leaders Justus Madoya and Ooko, Chinhoi produced a round of two under par 70, despite having bogeyed two holes in the final round, a score which saw him clinch the title with an aggregate of two under par 286.

“This is not the kind of sores I had anticipated, but all the same, I am happy to have emerged the winner against very good players Madoya and Ooko," said Chinhoi, who had bogeyed the second hole and at the 15th in the back nine with birdies coming on the third, seventh, 12th and 18th holes.

“I am looking forward to the remaining two events at Karen and Muthaiga where I hope to return better scores as we gear towards the Magical Kenya Open," added Chinhoi, who leads the regional players in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ with a total of 104 points.

Besides the trophy, Chinhoi picked up a Sh319,091 cheque, as Ooko, who had an awful back nine, finished second with two over par 290 after posting four over par 76 in the final round.

Ooko blamed his take off from the tee particularly at the back nine where he dropped four shots, with only one birdie on his card.

“I was really looking forward to win this event having led in three rounds, but my tee shots let me down today and in particular at the back nine where I was either pulling to the left, or hitting to the right. This made it difficult for me hit enough greens on regulation," said Ooko, who however took home Sh176,364.

“I know I have qualified for the Open, but I would like to win the remaining events because that will give me the confidence as we approach the Magical Kenya Open," added the Golf Park-based Ooko.

It was equally a bad day for Great Rift Valley Golf Resort's Madoya, who picked a bogey after a bogey during the day with a double at the ninth, completely ruining his chances of clinching back-to-back victories, having won the Uganda Open last month at Entebbe Golf Club.

He finally had to settle in fourth place on five over par 293 after closing with 79, and a shot worse than third placed Samuel Njoroge who shot 75 for 292.

Junior amateur golfer Njoroge Kibugu tied for eighth place with senior pro Dismas Indiza on eight over par 296.

He shot two over 74 in the final round same as Indiza.

“I am very happy to make the cut for a star, though my second round was not very good, but I am working on my game to make sure that I am ready for the Open," said Kibugu, who is travelling to Cape Town, South Africa to play a couple of events and also try and correct some few problems in his game before he returns for the Open.

The final leader board;