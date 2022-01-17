Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Warugongo first female winner of King of Golf series

Margaret Warugongo 

The ICEA LION King of the course winner Margaret Warugongo at Ruiru Sports Club.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The guest winner was handicap 13 Railway golf club’s Ngugi Njuguna with an impressive score of 69 nett.
  • The junior winner was Kokayia Pasha on 71 nett. In the Subsidiary, junior golfer Sheha Omanga posted 35. The nines went to Patrick Nyamemba on 33 nett and Paul Wangaruro with 34 net after count back.

Playing with single figure handicap golfers propelled lady golfer Margaret Warugongo to an impressive victory during the Ruiru leg of the 2022 ICEA Lion King of Golf series over the weekend.

