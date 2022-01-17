Warugongo first female winner of King of Golf series

Playing with single figure handicap golfers propelled lady golfer Margaret Warugongo to an impressive victory during the Ruiru leg of the 2022 ICEA Lion King of Golf series over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 29, Warugongo combined 23 and 22 for an excellent 45 points, which left men winner Fr Wilfred Mwaura three points behind in the event, which attracted a big field of 260 golfers at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course.

“I was drawn with three single figure handicap players who were hitting very impressive shots, so I decided to try and keep pace with them, and I think that made me play good golf even though I have been preparing for the event," said Warugongo, who becomes the first female winner of the series.

On the other hand, Fr Mwaura won the men’s title by the narrow margin of one point from Kennedy Wandera, who had returned 41, while club chairman Peter Mwaura who carded 40 points, was awarded the third prize.

In the Ladies category, Winnie Kamau posted 39 points to win by one point from Caroline Njeru and Salome Mwaura who both fired 38 points each. The nines went to Fred Mugambi and Johnson Ngugi with 24 and 23 points.

Taking the CAT 2 category prize was Patrick Ngunjiri with 40 points and the ladies prize went to Mary Wangechi on 37 points.

Mary Wangeci in past event. She posted 37 points during the weekend's ICEA Lion king of the course event to emerge the CAT2 lady winner. Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

“I am happy my game is getting better. I am looking forward to bringing my handicap down soon," said Wangeci, who had also posted a similar score the previous day at Kiambu Golf Club during the club-nite.

Leading the guests with a score of 39 points was Nderitu Macharia, who won by one point from Edwin Mburu, while Carol Kibanya was the lady guest winner on 31 points.

Leading the sponsors was Elizabeth Ngethe on 31 and club chairman Peter Mwaura won the men’s longest drive, while the ladies winner was B. Waweru. Caroline Njeru and Joseph Muendo won the nearest to pin awards.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, ICEA LION General Business CEO Philip Lopokoiyit said: “Ruiru Sports Club holds a special place in my golf experience as this is the very first club I got to play a 9 hole and now also the first one I played in the King of Course series."

At Karen Country Club, Paul Kaguamba took the overall prize in the Heritage Insurance sponsored January Mug and subsidiary stroke play event held over the weekend.

Kaguamba carded a good score of 68 nett to emerge the overall winner by virtue of being in division A, despite having tied with Mwangi Muthee who is in division B.

“The course played good, as you all know when it gets wet it is very easy to attack the pin, you will hit the ball to the pin and it holds, you will not get a spin off or a spin back, the ball will pitch and hold,” observed Paul Kaguamba.

The January Mug is a significant club meet that sets the stage for the entire year of golf. This is the 42nd year that the Heritage Insurance company is sponsoring this meet at Karen Country club.

“We mark 42 years of a great partnership with the Karen Country club as sponsors of the January Mug. We will continue to work with the club to support the sport as well as grow our customer base with innovative services such as our latest Autocorrect motor insurance,” said Heritage Insurance Managing Director, Godfrey Kioi.

Posting 79 gross was Justus Njogu who took gross title in a day that experienced mixed weather characterized by sunshine in the morning hours and rain in the afternoon.

Mwangi Muthee was the winner of division B on 68 nett, winning ahead of Ken Ombati who carded 71 nett. In division C, the overall winner was William Baraza with a score of 68 nett, with John Waithaka finishing second on 71 nett.

The guest winner was handicap 13 Railway golf club’s Ngugi Njuguna with an impressive score of 69 nett.

The junior winner was Kokayia Pasha on 71 nett. In the Subsidiary, junior golfer Sheha Omanga posted 35. The nines went to Patrick Nyamemba on 33 nett and Paul Wangaruro with 34 net after count back.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Lady Captain’s Prize; Overall winner; Alice Wahome 37 pts, cb Alyssa Jamal 37, Susan Stokes 37. Lady Guest winner; Fiona Mbandi 39, Gladys Kasi 33, Naomi Wambui 31, Men winner-Abubaker Bajaber 39 cb Martin Wahome 39, Wachira Gitumbi 39, Best Senior: Max Mitterer 37. High Handicappers: winner- J.M. Muthuuri 46, Junior winner- Ally Is-Haq 37. Lowest Gross- Lady- Faith Chemutai 80, Lowest Gross Men- Henry Kamau 70 gross.