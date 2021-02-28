Virginia Mutei wins Kenya Seed Golf series

Virginia Mutei follows her putting shot during the Kenya Seed Golf series at Eldoret Golf Club, Uasin Gishu County on Febraury 27, 2021.

  • Grewal was at hand again to receive the first nine title on 21 points as former Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Director, John Kibosia won the second nine title with similar score.
  • Kitale Golf club’s Elly Rutto won the staff prize on 28 points as Chemtai picked the guest prize on 38 points. 

Virginia Mutei led other home players in dominating the Kenya Seed Golf series held at the weekend in Eldoret Golf Club, Uasin Gishu County. 

