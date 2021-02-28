Virginia Mutei wins Kenya Seed Golf series

Virginia Mutei led other home players in dominating the Kenya Seed Golf series held at the weekend in Eldoret Golf Club, Uasin Gishu County.

Playing handicap 35, she carded 42 stableford points to emerge victorious as Eldoret golfers swept the top 17 positions in a tournament that attracted four leading clubs of Kitale, Nandi Bears, Kakamega among others.

Despite starting on a bad score, Mutei won the title on countback after edging out former lady captain Jane Koech and Wesley Kiprono who played under the new World Handicap System (WHS).

The Eldoret business lady said that she had a fast start in the inward nine, registered bad results after playing on the men’s course, but due to her practice, she managed to beat all the odds to win the title.

“My Friday training bore fruits because I had one of the fastest training which I knew I could post good results the following day during the game and I’m happy because I led,” said Mutei.

She said that she had difficulties especially in the second nine where there was a total hold up for about an hour.

“I started badly in the second nine because of the holdup concluding with plus 8, but I kept on improving especially on the most difficult hole 14 that has the river with many trees and earning a par, there was great,” added Mutei.

Playing handicap 27, Koech was in second position with handicap 25 Kiprono finishing third, while Amos Butit completed the prize list.

Kennedy Serem won the best effort title on 21 points as Aron Kitur won the nearest to pin prize, with Nandi Bears’ Faith Chemtai picking the longest drive ladies and former Eldoret captain Sandeep Grewal won the men’s title.

Grewal was at hand again to receive the first nine title on 21 points as former Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Director, John Kibosia won the second nine title with similar score.