Vet Lab hosts Chairman's Prize as Ndiritu bids KGU bye

The week-long golf activities to celebrate outgoing Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Njani Ndiritu comes to an end this weekend with the main Chairman’s Prize at his home club Vet Lab Sports Club.

The activities started on Monday with the Caddies Competition which attracted a field of 60 caddies, an event which was followed by a tournament for Vet Lab Sports Club staff on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday was the turn for the professionals and elite amateurs while the main Chairman’s Prize starts with a curtain-raiser on Friday followed by the main event on Saturday.

The Chairman's Prize is an annual event played to celebrate the outgoing KGU Chairman for his one-year in leadership.

The outgoing chairman Ndiritu has been a dedicated member of the union since 2016, starting as a KGU executive, rising through the ranks to eventually serve as treasurer and finally taking over as the Chairman last year.

Ndiritu also served as the Chairman of the Golf Talent Foundation which was also a project of the KGU. He will wind up his term during the KGU Annual general Meeting on May 26.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Chairman's Prize event to celebrate Njani Ndiritu's contributions to the union," said KGU Vice Chairman Philip Ocholla.

"The event promises to be an exciting week of golf and camaraderie, and we are looking forward to welcoming all participants to Vet Lab Sports Club."

The event has attracted the sponsorship of NCBA Bank, Tononoka Group, Roamtech, Johnnie Walker, Madison Insurance, Unity Homes and Farmers Choice.

The nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club course, which was the venue for last weekend’s Railway Invitation, will host the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this weekend where a field of 152 players was drawn to battle it out for the list of prizes in offer.

At the par 72 Machakos Golf Club, a big field of 134 players was drawn for this year’s Isuzu Golf tournament, one of the most popular events at Machakos, being sponsored by Isuzu East Africa.

An array of prizes will be at stake in all the divisions including for those for guests of Isuzu, staff and the ladies.

Because of the big field, teeing off for those drawn in the morning will be at 6.30am, with the afternoon tee getting underway from 11.30am.