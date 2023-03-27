Golf: Kenyan team for AAJTC named

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Sunday announced the team of four boys and three girls which will represent Kenya in the All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship (AAJTC) scheduled for April 15 to 21 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda.

The boys' team consists of Lee Kimathi of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Krish Shah, Mikael Kihara (Vet Lab) and Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji, while the girls' team has Channelle Wangari, Belinda Wanjiru of Vet Lab, and Muthaiga’s Audrey Gachora.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the Muthaiga Open, which saw Lee Kimathi post the best score among the juniors of an aggregate of 235 gross, while Chanelle Wangari led the girls with a score of 239 gross.

The JGF Board, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) used the tournament as a qualifier for the AAJTC.

The tournament presented a great competition experience to the juniors who got a chance to play alongside elite amateurs throughout the three days and the local professional golfers on the final day.

The Muthaiga Open was won by Michael Karanga of Kiambu, who played a great score of seven under par after three rounds to extend his lead in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series (KAGC), while Simon Ngige led the professionals with a score of four under par having played one round.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu lauded the efforts made by JGF in the selection process and congratulated the juniors that made it to the team.

He appreciated the work done by the tournament administrators including Philip Ochola, David Kihara, Patricia Wangongu and Mike Ngene and the Muthaiga Golf Club fraternity for organising a fantastic event.

He thanked NCBA Bank, represented by the Group Managing Director- John Gachora and the Deputy Director and Head of Brands- Jacquie Muhati for the great support in golf development and urged the bank to keep up the sponsorship.

JGF president Regina Gachora appreciated the sacrifices done by the juniors and parents and the efforts put in place to ensure the success of the selection process.

She further appreciated the schools for granting leave to the juniors especially on the first day of the tournament and the training sessions, and Muthaiga Golf Club for allowing the juniors to play in the tournament.

The Chairperson of the JGF-AAJTC Sub-committee, Vincent Mukiri while announcing the team outlined the process that has been undertaken as part of the selection.