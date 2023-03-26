Michael Karanga defends Muthaiga Open title

Defending champion Michael Karanga Sunday retained the NCBA Bank sponsored Muthaiga Open title despite bogeying six holes, five of them at the opening nine, at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The Kiambu based Karanga, who started the day five clear shots ahead of Railway’s John Lejirmah, bogeyed the first three holes in the front nine, three putted the fifth, though he managed to recover one shot at the seventh, but hit a poor approach shot at the nine to allow Lejirmah take a two shots lead.

“I blame three putting in the first three bogeys, though I did not manage my game well and I must say, I was lucky to get away with it," said Karanga, who had hoped to finish with a lower aggregate in the tournament.

He started the back nine well, rolling in a birdie at the par five-10th, but dropped a shot at the 11th, though two birdies at the 12th and 13th saw him regain his lead, and he went on to win with a three rounds total of seven under par 203 including his third round 73.

“I need to work on my putting and generally every aspect of the game before next weekend’s Winston Churchill Cup at Thika Sports Club where I will be defending the cup," said Karanga.

On the other hand, Lejirmah had a game plan which was to make as many birdies as possible particularly at the tough front nine which he did at the third, fourth and fifth, but was not able to add more birdies at the back nine where he instead bogeyed the 15th for two under par 69 and a total of six under par 207 to finish second.

For his victory, Karanga, a grandson of a veteran Kiambu professional Michael Karanga Mwaura, took home Sh115,600, while Lejirmah pocketed Sh69,400.

Muthaiga’s Jay Sandhu finished third on two under par 211 after a level par 71 in the final round having birdied three holes and bogeyed a similar number of holes.

Another Muthaiga player Njoroge Kibugu chipped in an eagle at the 18th in addition to three birdies, but against seven bogeys to finish on his own in fourth place with one over par 214.

Joseph Cwinyaai was the best placed Ugandan player in fifth place on three over par 216.

Of the two Ladies who made cut, Naomi Wafula was the best in 232, though she missed the money bracket by two shots, while Joyce Wanjiru was further down in 236.

Leading the professionals was Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, who shot four under par 67, to take home Sh118,600, winning by a shot from Railway’s Samuel Njoroge who carded 68 to win Sh71,000.

A total of 28 professionals had participated in the tournament, though only the top 10 made it to the money list.