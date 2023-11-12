Unstoppable Karanga sets new course record at Kiambu

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga set a new course record, to clinch the Captain’s Prize at Kiambu Golf Club course on Saturday.

The Plus-Four handicap Karanga who was among a field of 151 golfers who participated in the Captain’s (Mike Nyangi) prize golf tournament, played a bogey-free 10 under par 62 gross, to take the overall title in the event which was the climax of a week-long golf activities to celebrate one of the best club captains the club has ever had for a long time.

“I have always wanted to break this record of six under par 66 set by Samuel Karanja in 2013,’’ said Karanga.

Incidentally, the first course record of four under par 68 had been set in 1993 by Karanga’s grandfather Michael Karanga Mwaura, a retired professional golfer.

Enroute to his brilliant score on Saturday, Karanga birdied the second, fifth and a two-club on the par four-seventh, while at the back nine, he birdied the 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 17th and at the 18th where he sank a 25-feet birdie to wind up an impressive round.

He promised to try and lower the new record during this coming week’s Kiambu Open. "It's possible to lower this new record during my home open here next week,'' he added.

Karanga's record-breaking mission started also with a 10 under 62 at Sigona Golf Club during the season opener Sigona Bowl in January.

This was followed with a seven under par 64 at Mombasa Golf Club’s par 71 course during July's Coast Open, before setting a five under par 65 record during the Kilifi Governor’s Pro-Am at Malindi Golf and Country Club in October.

One of Karanga’s course records, a two under par 68 was set at Addis Ababa Golf Club in Ethiopia during the Africa Region Four Championship in June, while before the weekend, Karanga had fired a course record of five under par 66 during the Manchester Salver at Eldoret Golf Club on November 5.

Meanwhile, back at the Captain’s Prize at Kiambu, taking the overall combined prize with a score of 75 points made up of 40 points in round one and 35 in the second round was Fred Mwangi. Club Chairman Philip Ondieki took the men’s first prize with a score of 39 points, two better than Steve Kiaro and William Muguima.

In fourth place was D.G. Wambugu who posted 36 points after beating Njuguna Kimani on countback. In the ladies section, Joyce Wanjiru carded 38 points to win by two points from Priscillah Githaiga while Patricia Mbugua was third on 33 after beating Mary Kimemia on countback.

In the subsidiary, Samuel Gituara won with 33 points while Michael Mwiti was the sponsors winner with 40, winning by two points from Edward Mumira, and Jackie Muthoni finished third on 29 points. The men guests were led by Emmanuel Wekesa playing off handicap five who carded 39 points.