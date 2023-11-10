Golf: Kenya pairs team misses world title by a whisker

Kenya’s International Pairs leading team Thursday missed this year’s International Pairs World title narrowly in Portugal.

The two, Sammy Chepkwony and Anthony Korir from Kericho Golf Club who had emerged the overall winners during Kenya’s grand finale held at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in September, posted 37 points during the opening round of the World finals at Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort.

This was six points behind Kenya’s second pair of Ignatius Ng'etich and Joel Chebon also from Kericho, who had posted 43 while hosts Portugal were on 42 points.

However, Chepkwony and Korir put up a brave fight, firing the tournament’s highest score of 47 points this year, for a total of 84 points. Hosts Portugal returned 46 points in the closing round, for a grand total of 88 to beat the Kenyan pair by four points.

Kenya’s second pair of Ng'etich and Chebon carded 37 points in the closing round for 80 points, to finish fifth, while Kenya’s third pair of Nelson Koech and Isaac Kuto from Nandi Bears Club were down in 13th place on 70 points.

“Its certainly gratifying and exciting to provide guidance and support to a team and also lead by example,’’ said Chepkwony, who was the Kenyan team captain, and a former Kericho Club chairman who is currently serving as the Club Trustee.

Chepkwony, who is also currently serving as a director of Development Bank of Kenya, paid great tribute to the rest of the pairs for qualifying to the world finals.

“Qualifying to come to the world stage is very commendable to any Kenyan sporting team no matter the results,’’ added Chepkwony who said the team led to Portugal by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Philip Ochola, put up its very best.

Speaking on the team’s performance, Ochola said: “It was a great performance by the Captain and his playmate Korir. The two were dedicated as they played four qualifying rounds before making it to Portugal."

"They were indeed an intentional and disciplined side that Kenya would not ask for a better pair than this. We look forward to a better and greater 2024,’’ said Ochola.

This is the second time a Kenyan pair has finished second, the first one having been Kush Shah and Chand Shah of Sigona who finished second in the 2021 edition though they were crowned in 2022 due to Covid-19 the previous year.

Kenya was among seven African countries that featured in this year’s World finals, others having been South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Uganda which participated in the Mixed pairs only.

Nigeria and South Africa finished in sixth and seventh places while Namibia, Zimbabwe and Angola were ranked 16th, 18th and 19th .

This year, the world finals also featured a Ladies only section and a mixed pairs.

South Africa won the Ladies section with 77 points ahead of Australia and Italy while the Mixed pairs title also went to South Africa who beat Uganda on countback with 74 points.