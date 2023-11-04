Kenya women team winds up second at regional golf tourney

Kenya women golf team finished second to Tanzania despite one of its players Ashley Awuor taking the Individual title in the East and Central Africa Golf Challenge at the Kigali Villas and Resort in Kigali Rwanda on Friday.

The team of Ashley Awuor, Margaret Njoki, Diana Mbuba and the youngest player in the team Bianca Ngecu posted a three rounds total 696 gross, to finish in second place in the seven-nation tournament.

During the final round, Njoki shot the best round of 72 gross while Awuor carded 77 and Mbuba 79 for 228, having posted 240 and 228 in the first two rounds for an all rounds total 698.

Tanzania meanwhile, returned three impressive rounds of 74 by Madina Hussein and 76 each by Neema Olomi and Hawa Wanyeche for a third round 226 and a grand total of 689 to beat Kenya by seven shots.

Uganda, which fielded one of the strongest side which included the country’s leading player Peace Kabasweka, finished third on 705 gross while Zambia was fourth on 752, with hosts Rwanda coming in fifth on 774. Mauritius and Burundi took the sixth and seventh places on 797 and 926 gross respectively.

For the Individual title, Ashley Awuor completed a three rounds total of 229 made up of 79, 73 and 77 to beat Tanzania’s Neema Olomi by one shot. The Tanzanian girl had fired rounds of 77, 77, and 76 for 230, to tie with her team-mate Madina Iddy Hussein.

Kenya’s Margaret Njoki was just a shot behind on 231, one better than Uganda’s best individual Meron Kyomugisha who carded 232.

The Kenyan women's team, which was led to Kigali Rwanda by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman Lydia Otieno flies back home on Sunday.