Kenya women team departs for regional golf tourney

Kenya women national golf team leaves on Sunday for the East and Central All Africa Challenge trophy golf championship set for next week at the beautiful Kigali Golf Resort and Villas course in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team, which will be led by Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman Lydia Obonyo who will also act as the team manager, is made up of Ashley Awuor, and Diana Mbuba from Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Margaret Njoki of Golf Park, and Bianca Ngecu of Muthaiga Golf Club.

They will face off with players from hosts Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Zambia, and Burundi among other countries.

The team, which wound up their training under Royal Nairobi resident professional Anil Shah this week, will play practise rounds on Monday and Tuesday at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, before embarking on the first round of the 54-hole championship on Wednesday.

Coach Anil Shah said that although the team is fairly new, they had good training, and will be among the teams to watch during the championship in Rwanda.

“It’s a fairly new team but all the players are good and hitting the ball very well. They are well bonded so I have every reason to believe that they will play well in Rwanda,’’ said pro Anil Shah. “Players like Ashley Awuor, and Margaret Njoki have been to international events before and have a lot of experience. I believe they stand a good chance in the championship.’’

Besides the main competition, there will also be a separate subsidiary event for the supporters from the participating countries on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s team will officially be crowned as the Nairobi District Captain’s League Champions during the “End of the League’’ golf tournament at par 72 Thika Sports Club this Sunday.

The event, which brings together a total of 140 players will have players from all the 13 clubs which participated in the league.

This year, Thika amassed a total of 234 points, to win ahead of Kenya Railway Golf Club on 229, while Golf Park was placed third on 207 just a point better than Royal Nairobi Golf Club.